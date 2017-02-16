Anti-Common Core bill lets kids out of tests, including spelling tests

Group of school kids and teacher in classroom, stock image. (Photo: iStock)

Right now, a Lansing committee on improving Michigan competitiveness is considering a bill that would repeal educational standards the state adopted in 2010, replacing them with guidelines the State of Massachusetts abandoned about seven years ago in favor of the standards Michigan is using now -- all in an effort to give districts more control, but make parents the ultimate authority in Michigan's schools.

The Common Core standards -- that's a set of educational goals kids should reach over the course of a school year -- surprised nearly everyone by becoming a point of bitter partisan conflict among moderate Republicans and most Democrats, and Tea Party Republicans about five years back, in large part because former President Barack Obama endorsed the standards, and incentivized states to adopt them with federal grant dollars.

Educators have noted, repeatedly, that standards describe what you teach, not how you teach it -- districts make decisions about curriculum, and teachers design classroom instruction. The core standards were an attempt to apply some kind of consistency to the country's patchwork of educational standards, and to ensure that American kids are job- or college-ready, and competitive not just nationally but globally. They're the kind of uniform standards employed by all of the developed nations who are cleaning our clocks in math and science.

The repeal, sponsored by state Rep. Gary Glenn, R-Larkin Twp., and a host of other Republicans, would make adoption of the new standards voluntary at the district level.

Educators and members of the business community warned the committee that switching up standards would move Michigan schools back, not forward -- and that changing annual assessments again would disrupt the flow of data that allows educators to track how schools and teachers are performing.

But that's another reason lawmakers should repeal Common Core now, state Rep. Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said at a committee hearing Wednesday.

Lansing wants to save you. From Lansing.

It's worth noting that Chatfield chaired the hearing, because Chatfield does not chair the state House of Representatives' committee on education reform. (For those of you who do not obsessively follow politics, this means House Speaker Tom Leonard thought this bill would not make it through the ed reform committee chaired by state Rep. Tim Kelly, R-Saginaw Twp. I called Kelly to ask about it; he did not call me back.)

Chatfield told the assembled crowd that the committee on competitiveness was an appropriate spot for this bill, because he and Leonard agree that eliminating Common Core is a matter of moving the state forward.

Here's what's funny about that -- the Detroit Regional Chamber supports Common Core. So does the West Michigan Talent Triangle, and Business Leaders for Michigan, along with the Michigan Association of School Administrators. Add the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association. In case you're not counting, that's business and labor, which is basically cats lying down with dogs.

But back to Chatfield. Legislators gonna legislate, was the gist of Chatfield's response to a subtle rebuke from a Kalamazoo business advocate, so why not push adoption of educational standards down to the district level, where -- whizzing right by the existence of local school boards -- presumably they'd be free of constant political fiddling?

"As long as we have term limits, the goalposts will always be changed because the Legislature will always have a different view," Chatfield said. "Do you think that (this legislation) is a mechanism that will insure the goalposts are not moved as often, if we allow the locals to determine it? ... I agree education is the last thing that should ever be politicized."

The idea that Lansing could just stop didn't seem to occur to Chatfield -- or that he's currently engaged in the very thing he says should never happen.

And it certainly hasn't dawned on Gary Glenn.

Let's chip in to get Gary Glenn a Kindle

Glenn is keen on local control, but also thinks Common Core is an ill-advised experiment using Michigan's children as lab rats. Glenn, whose last job was as head of the Michigan affiliate of the American Family Association, designated a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is particularly fussed that Common Core has no record of test scores showing superior educational outcomes.

Glenn says Common Core is a one-size-fits-all approach to education, which seems like an argument that could apply to any kind of educational standard, even the old Massachusetts standards Glenn proposes -- though Glenn admitted during Wednesday's hearing that he didn't finish reading those standards before authoring legislation guiding the education of Michigan's 1.5 million school-aged children.

(Massachusetts is a top state for education, but, as one speaker at the hearing noted, Massachusetts also spends about $1 billion more a year to educate roughly 3 million fewer kids, which I think maybe has some connection to their success.)

Glenn is confident that the Massachusetts standards are better, based on years of test scores and other data.

But Glenn also isn't so hot on tests, so it's a little tricky to figure out when test scores represent a necessary component of determining the worth of educational standards, and when they're a dangerous usurpation of parental authority.

The legislation to repeal the core standards would also allow parents to opt out of any test, or any school activity, that a parent finds unacceptable -- not just controversial high-stakes standardized testing, Glenn confirmed after questioning by state Rep. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn.

"This may come down to a philosophical question about where you think ultimate authority lies," Glenn said. "It is the intent of the sponsor of the bill to assert that parental authority should be ultimate … I believe (parents) should have the authority to opt (children) out of any situation they find offensive."

Hammoud tried again: "Would a high school be required to provide a diploma if a student never takes a test?"

"That’s a really good question," Glenn said.

"Chaos."

It sounds like madness, to me. But, like Glenn, I'm not an educator.

So I asked one.

Helene Lusa is a retired teacher who spent 43 years in education, 23 of them in K-12, and holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies. I wanted to know how she thought schools would work, if parents could opt out of tests or other activities.

"Why send them?" Lusa asked. "If you give a family the right to opt out of anything, including, let’s go to the absurd, a weekly spelling test, how does the teacher measure what that child does and doesn’t know?"

Without consistency, or even authority? "Chaos," she said. "It’s not only a recipe for chaos, it’s another way to systematically destroy public education."

If this effort to replace the core standards isn't successful -- and this time it probably will be, thanks to the team of Chatfield and Leonard -- Republicans will try again. And again. And again.

Viewed from that angle, I'm starting to agree with Chatfield's assessment of himself and his colleagues: I'm not sure we can trust them.

