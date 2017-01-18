The things Gov. Rick Snyder did not say in the State of the State

Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at the Capitol in Lansing. (Photo: Julia Nagy, Lansing State Journal)

"We had an incredible year."

That's how Gov. Rick Snyder began his seventh State of the State address. Snyder had much to say, eager to note jobs growth, population growth, wage growth -- any kind of growth that supports the notion that all is well, here in the Great Lakes state.

But there's a lot he didn't say.

That you still can't drink the water in Flint.

That the unemployment rate may be down, but an unknown number of Michiganders who filed for unemployment benefits to which they were lawfully entitled were wrongly accused of fraud; that between 27,000 and 50,000 such Michiganders still struggle to pay unjust fines of up to 400% assessed by an automated system for benefits legitimately received.

That last week, he signed a bill shortening the window of time during which Michiganders wrongly accused of, and forced to make usurious restitution for, fraud may sue the state.

That too many of Michigan's schools are struggling.

That a report commissioned by his own government, delivered this summer, recommended the state increase funding to its schools to ensure each Michigan schoolchild receives an adequate -- the state's parameter of choice -- education.

That he has not advocated for increased funding that the report recommended.

That he has, in fact, supported legislation that would direct money meant for the state's School Aid Fund to the state's general fund budget, promising to replace it, an assurance that should assure no one.

That legislation he supported, intended to improve Detroit's public schools and backed by civic, education and labor leaders, was hobbled by lawmakers of his own party, who then accepted targeted donations from the well-funded charter school lobby, and that it is almost certain that the watered-down, charter-friendly legislation he signed will not provide sufficient resources for Detroit's schools to thrive.

That the new jobs or higher wages he takes credit for are caused by the fortunes of the automotive industry, not by his tax policy; by an improved national economy, not his tax policy; by careful spending and budget management by the federal government. Not his tax policy.

That you still can't drink the water in Flint.

That the promise he made, one year ago, at the same podium -- to fix Flint's water system, corrupted by lead, leached into the water by improperly treated water, all with the imprimatur of his government -- is unkept.

That Flint isn't the only Michigan city with profound infrastructure problems.

That there is little interest, among Lansing lawmakers, to acknowledge that taxes must increase, if we're to fix what we've got -- never mind building more.

That despite six years of platitudes about the importance of fixing Michigan's infrastructure, the state has little to show for it, and that a commission to promote infrastructure repair is largely an empty gesture.

That the argument he hopes to advance at the federal level, in support of this state's Healthy Michigan hybrid Medicaid expansion (part of the Affordable Care Act) is not a priority for his fellow Republicans in Washington D.C.

That he is increasingly isolated, politically, from a far-right party whose presidential candidate he declined to endorse, and can expect little in return, in Lansing and in Washington.

That his signature tax cut, the one that shifted responsibility for funding state government from businesses to individuals, is not working; that there are insufficient funds to adequately meet this state's needs, and that it is time to revisit that policy.

That his revision of the state's emergency manager law must be revised to ensure Michiganders have a voice, and that emergency managers must be accountable to the people whose lives, literally, they control.

That you still can't drink the water in Flint.

2017 © Detroit Free Press