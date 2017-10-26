Addix games moves to Hope

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WZZM Live Radar
-
WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy
-
Grand Rapids beating victim
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park
-
Woman receives 7th OWI conviction
-
Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice
-
Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup
-
WUSA Breaking News
More Stories
-
Gun found in Willis' van used to kill Rebekah BletschOct 26, 2017, 5:22 p.m.
-
Police see opioid crisis in West MichiganOct 26, 2017, 5:09 p.m.
-
‘Every woman's nightmare,' judge tells man convicted…Oct 26, 2017, 5:59 p.m.