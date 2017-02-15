Aquinas men upset #1 Cornerstone

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Before Wednesday night's game, Cornerstone had the regular season WHAC title wrapped up.

The only thing they are playing for now is to keep their number one ranking in the country.

Aquinas had a chance to spoil that for the Golden Eagles on Senior Night and spoil it they did with the 87-77 win.

Before the men's game the Cornerstone and Aquinas women played each other and Cornerstone wins it 64-52.

(© 2017 WZZM)