Arrest details on Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter

This booking photo provided by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office shows Donovan Winter, who was arrested Monday, Jan. 30, 3017, on charges of burglary of larceny of a firearm. (Photo: Associated Press)

Defensive end Donovan Winter, who was supposed to sign to play football at Michigan State on Wednesday, was still in the Seminole County jail near Orlando after being arrested Monday night and charged with armed burglary and theft of a firearm.

Winter, 18, was being held Thursday on $2,000 bond and also awaiting a GPS device to be placed on him prior to his release, according to jail records.

In a police affidavit obtained by the Sentinel on Wednesday afternoon, an officer stated that he was dispatched to a scene to check out a trespassing violation. Upon arrival at a residence in Chuluota, Fla., Rebecca Thurmond met with the officer and advised that her daughter’s boyfriend, Winter, was on the property and she wanted him cited for trespassing. She then, however, said Winter already had left the property.

The officer also reported in the affidavit, “While conversing with Thurmond about her legal options, Thurmond’s daughter advised that while Winter was on scene, he told her that he stole her father’s gun. I had (the daughter) provide a written sworn statement, and went to the garage with father, Kenneth Thurmond, where he kept the gun, to confirm it was stolen. Kenneth confirmed that the gun was stolen from where he last had it in his garage. Kenneth also advised that a box of .22 ammunition was stolen as well, but the case the gun was in, was still there.”

The firearm was described as .22-caliber rifle with a wood stock and unknown serial number.

Officers searched for and located Winter, read him his rights and found weapon Kenneth Thurmond said belonged to him. Winter was arrested and transported to the Seminole County Jail “without incident,” according to the report.

Prior to finding out that Winter had been arrested, the Orlando Sentinel reached Donovan’s father, Blaise Winter, on Wednesday, and he said he did not want to discuss the situation. The elder Winter is an NFL veteran who played for the San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers during a nine-year career.

Winter (6-feet-4, 235 pounds) transferred to Bishop Moore from Oviedo (Fla.) Hagerty for his senior season. He led the Hornets in tackles (57) and he also had 24 tackles for loss and nine sacks.

View the full list of Michigan State recruits, with highlights here.

The Orlando Sentinel