Athmann's homer leads West Michigan to 7-3 win over Lake County

CLEVELAND - Austin Athmann hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-3 win over the Lake County Captains on Friday.

The home run by Athmann scored Blaise Salter and Daniel Pinero to give the Whitecaps a 3-1 lead.

The Whitecaps later added three runs in the fifth and one in the ninth. In the fifth, Salter and Cole Bauml hit RBI doubles, while Anthony Pereira hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Lake County missed a scoring opportunity in the sixth, when Conner Capel struck out with the bases loaded to end the inning.

West Michigan right-hander Anthony Castro (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Aaron Civale (1-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over five innings.

The six extra-base hits for West Michigan included a season-high five doubles.

West Michigan improved to 4-2 against Lake County this season.

