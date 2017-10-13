WZZM
Close

Battle of the undefeated Muskegon at Mona Shores

Highlights from Muskegon vs. Mona Shores

WZZM 12:30 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

It was a close battle from the start for the two undefeated teams.  After a zero to zero first quarter Mona Shores got on the scoreboard first. It would be all tied up at halftime after Muskegon scored 7 all. 

Mona Shores would be the first to score in the second half but Muskegon would answer back. Mona Shores went back up in the 3rd after a field goal 17-14. 

But in the 4th there was even more scoring.  After a Shores fumble the Big Reds capitalize and score a td extending their led to 28-17. 

Shores would cut the lead to 28 to 24 but the Big Reds would score again with the final score 35 to 24. 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories