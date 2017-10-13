It was a close battle from the start for the two undefeated teams. After a zero to zero first quarter Mona Shores got on the scoreboard first. It would be all tied up at halftime after Muskegon scored 7 all.

Mona Shores would be the first to score in the second half but Muskegon would answer back. Mona Shores went back up in the 3rd after a field goal 17-14.

But in the 4th there was even more scoring. After a Shores fumble the Big Reds capitalize and score a td extending their led to 28-17.

Shores would cut the lead to 28 to 24 but the Big Reds would score again with the final score 35 to 24.

Final from Mona Shores: Muskegon 35 Mona Shores 24 #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 14, 2017

End of 3, Mona Shores leading Muskegon 17-14 #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 14, 2017

Big Reds march right down the field and answer with a td and we are all tied up at 14 between the Big Reds and Sailors #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 14, 2017

Big Reds tie it up at 7 with 4:00 to go in the 2nd qtr #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 13, 2017

End of the 1st Muskegon 0 Mona Shores 0 #13OYSL — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 13, 2017

