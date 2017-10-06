Belding beats out Godwin Heights 42 to 35

Belding came out on top with 42 points and Wyoming Godwin Heights got 35.
Less than 15 minutes to game time between Belding High School and Godwin Heights @wzzm13 #13oysl #sportsball pic.twitter.com/LV9RmR5g49— Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) October 6, 2017
Halftime update: Belding and Godwin Heights tied at 21. @wzzm13 #13OYSL— Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) October 7, 2017
Halftime update: Belding and Godwin Heights tied at 21. @wzzm13 #13OYSL pic.twitter.com/VZPaLyGCbB— Nina DeSarro (@Nina_DeSarro) October 7, 2017
