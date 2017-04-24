Ben Sheckler returns home with Fort Wayne

The Whitecaps are playing Fort Wayne for the second time this season but this is the first time they've played host, which means it's the first time TinCaps pitcher Ben Sheckler is back in West Michigan.

The Sparta native played college baseball at Cornerstone before getting drafted in 2016 by the San Diego Padres in the 8th round. After a season of rookie ball, Sheckler is happy to be making a contribution at the Class-A level-- He's pitched in 5 games so far this season, earning 2 wins and has the lowest ERA on the team of any pitcher who has thrown at least 10 innings.

He says it's a dream come true to play at Fifth Third Ballpark as a pro. "Pro ball in general has been a blast," the left-hander said before Monday's game. "It's nice being home now after being away from home all last summer in Arizona. It's kind of weird being here in Grand Rapids while I'm 'working' but it's been a fun ride.'

