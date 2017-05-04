Big inning pushes 'Caps past 'Kings, 9-3

The Whitecaps bats were silent for most of the night but they woke up in a big way in the 6th inning.

With the team trailing 2-0, West Michigan exploded for 8 runs on 6 hits in the 6th inning, tking the lead on their way to a 9-3 win.

Locke St. John came on for the 'Caps in the fifth inning and tamed Clinton by allowing only four hits, one earned run and four strikeouts in four impressive innings of relief.

Whitecaps closer Bryan Garcia finished the game with a perfect three-strikeout ninth inning.

