Bill calls for ambulance at all high school football games

LANSING, MICH. - An ambulance will be required at all high school football games in Michigan under a bill introduced in the state house.
Most school districts already have medical personnel on hand for high-contact sporting events as a precaution, but the measure in the state house makes that a requirement.
The bill is not limited to football, it calls for medical staff to be on hand for any high contact sport that could result in a serious injury.
(© 2017 WZZM)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs