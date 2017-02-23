WZZM
Bill calls for ambulance at all high school football games

Staff , WZZM 8:05 PM. EST February 23, 2017

LANSING, MICH. - An ambulance will be required at all high school football games in Michigan under a bill introduced in the state house.

Most school districts already have medical personnel on hand for high-contact sporting events as a precaution, but the measure in the state house makes that a requirement.

The bill is not limited to football, it calls for medical staff to be on hand for any high contact sport that could result in a serious injury.

