Bill calls for ambulance at all high school football games

LANSING, MICH. - An ambulance will be required at all high school football games in Michigan under a bill introduced in the state house.

Most school districts already have medical personnel on hand for high-contact sporting events as a precaution, but the measure in the state house makes that a requirement.

The bill is not limited to football, it calls for medical staff to be on hand for any high contact sport that could result in a serious injury.

