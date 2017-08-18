Blue's Gym will hold their "Night of Champions" fundraiser at the DeltaPlex in Grand Rapids on Saturday, August 19th, 2017.

The gym is a non-profit and all money raised will go towards keeping their doors open so that co-founder Dino Newville and his volunteers can continue teaching life lessons through boxing, karate and kickboxing to kids.

Several members of the boxing community will be in attendance to lend their support, such as former lightweight champion Angel Manfredy, Craig Houk, former heavyweight champion Michael Weaver and UFC fighter Brad Koler.

"Dino is here and he wants to give back and he wants to do things for the younger generation that's coming up," said Dave Packer, the president of Golden Gloves Incorporated of the United States.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and there will be three bands performing for the crowd. At 6 p.m., there will be a boxing and MMA demonstration followed by performances from TexMex bands, Estrellas de Oro, George Martinez and Grupo Biento at 8 p.m.

The event is $5 for kids 14 years old and younger and $25 for adults ($20 if tickets are bought in advance).

