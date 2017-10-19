Broncos, Rockets win on penalty kicks

FRUITPORT, MICH. - The tightest possible pair of matchups in a boys soccer districts came together at Fruitport High School Thursday night.
After Muskegon Reeths-Puffer beat Spring Lake on penalty kicks in the first game, Coopersville took host Fruitport to penalty kicks as well and won 6-5.
Coopersville and Reeths-Puffer play for the district title Saturday at Fruitport.
