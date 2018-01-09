Calvin and Hope prepare for 97th year

HOLLAND, MICH. - Calvin and Hope men's basketball teams will play each other for the 197th time on Wednesday night, Jan.10 at Hope's DeVos FieldHouse.

The rivalry has spanned 97 years.

The visiting Knights come in riding a two game win streak in the series, for the season, Calvin comes into the game 5-8.

They have already played several top ten teams this year and are looking to improve as league play starts, a win against their biggest rival could help jumpstart the second half of the year.

Just as it is with Calvin, Hope is 1-1 in the early MIAA season and 3-1 in their last four games.

They are a team that has had to replace a ton of talent from last year's team but is lead this year by their back court.

In a rivalry like this, it's easy for people to say throw out the records but that may not even be enough in this week's game.

