Cannonsburg hosts the 2018 Fat Bike National Championships

CANNONSBURG, MICH. - Cannonsburg hosted the 2018 USA Fat Bike National Championship on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The races started at 9 a.m. and ran until 3:30 p.m. for various categories of riders.

Cannonsburg has winter trails that are open for fat bike riding, cross country skiing and showshoeing. The National Championship used those trails for the fat bike course.

"The riders love it and it's a beautiful course," said Katy Tigchelaar, the Director of Marketing and Events for the West Michigan Sports Commission.

Tigchelaar said the course was a three mile loop and riders did six or seven laps.

Fat bikes are bikes with wide tires that are commonly used to ride on the snow or on sand. They make is easier to ride on snow or slippery surfaces.

This is the first time Cannonsburg has hosted the Fat Bike National Championship.

"For Cannonsburg, it puts them on the map as more than just a ski resort," said Tigchelaar.

