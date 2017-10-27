WZZM
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Close battle between Black Knights and Vikings as Belding beats out Whitehall

Highlights from Whitehall vs. Belding

WZZM 11:47 PM. EDT October 27, 2017

It was a battle between the Black Knights and the Vikings Friday in round one. The game was another close one Belding would win this one by just two points overcoming the Vikings 38 to 36. 

 

© 2017 WZZM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories