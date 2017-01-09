Allendale standout follows Fleck to Minnesota

Allendale senior Nate Umlor

College football recruiting can often get ugly, especially when a coaching change is involved. Before PJ Fleck left for Minnesota the Broncos had commitments from 25 players,as of Monday afternoon they had commitments from 16 and several recruits will follow Fleck to the Twin Cities.

One of those recruits hails from here in West Michigan--Nate Umlor from Allendale. Umlor starred as a tight end and defensive lineman for the Falcons and he committed to the Broncos last year, after receiving scholarship offers from mostly MAC schools and Illinois.

He says when he was originally recruited, Fleck told him that he might not be at Western Michigan long, and other recruits received a similar message. So one day after Fleck announced that he was leaving, Umlor knew he wanted to join him.

"I mean I committed, for myself, I committed to coach Fleck," Umlor said. "The day he said 'Nate you committed to me, Western Michigan's here and everything but you committed to me as a coach and you're going to get me every single day.' So I mean when I made that decision I knew I committed to him to play football, no matter where it was at I knew I was going to play for him. I can understand why people are upset with it and I can understand why people are happy with it but that's going to be the case with any decision you make."

Nate said it was difficult committing to a program when he's never seen the campus or facilities but he said he and the other players who decommitted from Western to join the Gophers just have so much trust in coach Fleck.