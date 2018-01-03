Aquinas survives against Siena Heights

Aquinas topped WHAC foe Siena Heights 69-65 Wednesday night in Grand Rapids.

The Saints were lead by front court players Arsenio Arrington and Opeyemi Sholesi, who had 10 points and 14 points, respectively.

Aquinas led 58-43 in the second half, but SHU cut that deficit down to a single point with less than two minutes remaining.

The Saints went 5 of 6 from the free throw line in the final 62 seconds to seal the win.

Aquinas will hit the road Saturday (Jan. 6) for a 3:00 p.m. game against Concordia in Ann Arbor.

