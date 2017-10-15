Broncos comeback falls short against Akron

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Despite Western Michigan rattling off 13 unanswered points including 10 in the fourth quarter, the Broncos were unable to complete the comeback in a 14-13 loss to Akron on Sunday afternoon inside Waldo Stadium. WMU’s record drops to 4-3 and 2-1 in Mid-American Conference play.

The loss snaps WMU’s nine game win streak at home as it’s the first loss inside Waldo Stadium since falling to Bowling Green on Nov. 11, 2015. The nine game home unbeaten streak was tied for the fifth longest in the FBS. It was also the Broncos’ first MAC loss since a 27-19 defeat at Northern Illinois on Nov. 18, 2015, ending a 12-game winning streak against conference opponents.

WMU nearly doubled the total yardage of Akron, 426-215 and outrushed the Zips, 244 to 82. The Broncos were unable to convert in the red-zone going 1-for-4 while also having six penalties for 62 yards. Two missed field goals and an early interception that allowed Akron to take a 7-0 lead also proved costly.

For the 18th time in his career senior running back Jarvion Franklin rushed for over 100 yards, finishing the day with 31 carriers for 130 yards. Franklin is 43 yards away from breaking Robert Sanford’s school record for most career rushing yards. The Tinley Park, Ill., native is also two touchdowns away from the breaking the WMU record for most career touchdowns.

With the win, Akron improved to 4-3 overall and lead the MAC East with a 3-0 record.

Western Michigan heads to Eastern Michigan Saturday for a 3 p.m. kickoff against the Eagles (2-4, 0-2 MAC). The game will be carried on ESPN3.

