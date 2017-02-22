Calvin confident heading into MIAA tournament

The MIAA tournament starts this week and the Calvin Knights will face Trine at 5:30 on Friday night.

The Knights ended up with a more favorable seed thanks to their overtime win over top-seeded Hope last Saturday and a three-game winning streak.

Should the Knights and Flying Dutchman win on Friday it would set up a rematch in the title gameon Saturday night.

Calvin says that win over Hope to end the regular season did wonders for their confidence as they start their postseason run.

"It was extra special," said senior center Michael Welch. "It was a sold-out crowd and Hope was trying to complete their perfect conference season and to end that as their arch-rival at their place was just incredible. We just want to make sure that we're still playing as a team, we're not trying to do too much. We're just embracing our strengths and playing to them and trying to get the ball inside and not trying to do too much with it."

