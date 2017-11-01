Central Michigan rallies past Western Michigan in Wednesday night #MACtion

Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Western Michigan, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Kalamazoo, Mich. Carlos Osorio/AP

KALAMAZOO - Central Michigan began the fourth quarter trailing Western Michigan by two scores.

The Chippewas ended the game in the victory formation.

CMU overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to come away with a 35-28 victory over the Broncos in front of 11,677 fans at Waldo Stadium.

CMU improves to 5-4 overall and 3-2 in Mid-American Conference play, while WMU dropped to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the MAC.

Chippewas end Victory Cannon drought

In the 88th meeting between the programs, the Chippewas ended the Broncos' three-year winning streak in the series that dates back to 1907. With the win, CMU reclaimed the 'Victory Cannon Trophy,' which has traveled between the winner of the game each year since 2008.

CMU holds on to momentum in final quarter

CMU running back Jonathan Ward made it a one-score game with 9:13 left in regulation after his 29-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 28-21.

The Chippewas' Tee'Ondre Harvey then blocked a punt on the Broncos' ensuing possession that set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shane Morris to Eric Cooper with 5:50 to play - tying the game 28-28.

CMU took its first lead of the game when receiver Corey Willis raced past the Broncos defense for a 77-yard touchdown reception with 2:37 to play that held up to be the game-winner.

Morris finished 12-of-30 passing for 243 yards and two touchdowns, while Ward had 17 carries for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Another record for WMU's Jarvion Franklin

Western Michigan senior running back Jarvion Franklin wasted little time surpassing Corey Davis for the program's all-time career touchdown benchmark, breaking loose for a 47-yard touchdown run with 12:42 to play in the first quarter.

Franklin had 143 rushing yards on nine carries in the first quarter alone. He finished the game with 228 yards, and improved on his program-record career rushing total, now at 4,509.

