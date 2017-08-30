College football is back! Show us who you're rooting for this season

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - College football is back! We at WZZM 13 want to see who you're rooting for this season!
We've gathered photos from our employees wearing their team's colors -- and now we want to see yours! Share your gameday photos with us on social media using #BeOn13.
You can post them on our Facebook page, tweet at us or tag us on Instagram! Once you send them, we will add them to the photo collage below!
Whether you bleed green and white, maize and blue, brown and gold, burgundy and gold (or any other colors) -- most of us can agree there are few things better than college football in the fall.
Week 1 matchups:
Saturday, Aug. 26
Colorado State 58, Oregon State 27
BYU 20, Portland State 6
Hawai'i 38, UMass 35
No. 19 South Florida 42, San José State 22
No. 14 Stanford 62, Rice 7
Thursday, Aug. 31
Florida Intl at UCF
Presbyterian College at Wake Forest
Austin Peay at Cincinnati
Buffalo at Minnesota
Tennessee State at Georgia State
lon at Toledo
Rhode Island at Central Michigan
Tulsa at No. 10 Oklahoma State
Holy Cross at Connecticut
North Dakota at Utah
No. 2 Ohio State at Indiana
Florida A&M vs. Arkansas
Louisiana Monroe at Memphis
Sacramento State at Idaho
New Mexico State at Arizona State
Friday, Sept. 1
Fordham at Army
Charlotte at Eastern Michigan
Central Connecticut at Syracuse
No. 8 Washington at Rutgers
Navy at Florida Atlantic
Colorado State vs. Colorado
Utah State at No. 9 Wisconsin
Boston College at Northern Illinois
Saturday, Sept. 2
Kent State at No. 5 Clemson
Akron at No. 6 Penn State
Maryland at No. 23 Texas
Ball State at Illinois
Wyoming at Iowa
Bowling Green at Michigan State
Missouri State at Missouri
California at North Carolina
Bethune-Cookman at No. 18 Miami
Youngstown State at Pittsburgh
Portland State at Oregon State
VMI at Air Force
NC State vs. South Carolina
UTEP at No. 7 Oklahoma
No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida
Temple at Notre Dame
Nevada at Northwestern
William & Mary at Virginia
Alabama A&M at UAB
Troy at Boise State
Stony Brook at No. 19 South Florida
Eastern Washington at Texas Tech
Kentucky at Southern Mississippi
Charleston Southern at Mississippi State
Western Michigan at No. 4 USC
North Carolina Central at Duke
James Madison at East Carolina
Albany at Old Dominion
Appalachian State at No. 15 Georgia
Miami (OH) at Marshall
Lamar at North Texas
Postponed Houston at UT San Antonio
Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky
Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech
Stephen F. Austin at SMU
UMass at Coastal Carolina
Liberty at Baylor
Southeast Missouri State at Kansas
Hampton at Ohio
Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana
Houston Baptist at Texas State
Central Arkansas at No. 20 Kansas State
Georgia Southern at No. 12 Auburn
No. 16 Louisville vs. Purdue
South Alabama at Ole Miss
Cal Poly at San José State
No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 1 Alabama
Abilene Christian at New Mexico
Arkansas State at Nebraska
Jackson State at TCU
Northern Iowa at Iowa State
Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee
Grambling at Tulane
Southern Utah at Oregon
UC Davis at San Diego State
Howard at UNLV
BYU vs. No. 13 LSU
Incarnate Word at Fresno State
Montana State at No. 24 Washington State
Northern Arizona at Arizona
Western Carolina at Hawaii
Sunday, Sept. 3
No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech
Texas A&M at UCLA
Monday, Sept. 4
Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech
