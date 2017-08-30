College football is back! Show us who you're rooting for this season

R.J. Shelton #12 of the Michigan State Spartans battles for yards during a second quarter kickoff return while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Spartan Stadium on October 29, 2016 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - College football is back! We at WZZM 13 want to see who you're rooting for this season!

We've gathered photos from our employees wearing their team's colors -- and now we want to see yours! Share your gameday photos with us on social media using #BeOn13.

You can post them on our Facebook page, tweet at us or tag us on Instagram! Once you send them, we will add them to the photo collage below!

Whether you bleed green and white, maize and blue, brown and gold, burgundy and gold (or any other colors) -- most of us can agree there are few things better than college football in the fall.

Week 1 matchups:

Saturday, Aug. 26

Colorado State 58, Oregon State 27

BYU 20, Portland State 6

Hawai'i 38, UMass 35

No. 19 South Florida 42, San José State 22

No. 14 Stanford 62, Rice 7

Thursday, Aug. 31

Florida Intl at UCF

Presbyterian College at Wake Forest

Austin Peay at Cincinnati

Buffalo at Minnesota

Tennessee State at Georgia State

lon at Toledo

Rhode Island at Central Michigan

Tulsa at No. 10 Oklahoma State

Holy Cross at Connecticut

North Dakota at Utah

No. 2 Ohio State at Indiana

Florida A&M vs. Arkansas

Louisiana Monroe at Memphis

Sacramento State at Idaho

New Mexico State at Arizona State

Friday, Sept. 1

Fordham at Army

Charlotte at Eastern Michigan

Central Connecticut at Syracuse

No. 8 Washington at Rutgers

Navy at Florida Atlantic

Colorado State vs. Colorado

Utah State at No. 9 Wisconsin

Boston College at Northern Illinois

Saturday, Sept. 2

Kent State at No. 5 Clemson

Akron at No. 6 Penn State

Maryland at No. 23 Texas

Ball State at Illinois

Wyoming at Iowa

Bowling Green at Michigan State

Missouri State at Missouri

California at North Carolina

Bethune-Cookman at No. 18 Miami

Youngstown State at Pittsburgh

Portland State at Oregon State

VMI at Air Force

NC State vs. South Carolina

UTEP at No. 7 Oklahoma

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida

Temple at Notre Dame

Nevada at Northwestern

William & Mary at Virginia

Alabama A&M at UAB

Troy at Boise State

Stony Brook at No. 19 South Florida

Eastern Washington at Texas Tech

Kentucky at Southern Mississippi

Charleston Southern at Mississippi State

Western Michigan at No. 4 USC

North Carolina Central at Duke

James Madison at East Carolina

Albany at Old Dominion

Appalachian State at No. 15 Georgia

Miami (OH) at Marshall

Lamar at North Texas

Postponed Houston at UT San Antonio

Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky

Northwestern State at Louisiana Tech

Stephen F. Austin at SMU

UMass at Coastal Carolina

Liberty at Baylor

Southeast Missouri State at Kansas

Hampton at Ohio

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana

Houston Baptist at Texas State

Central Arkansas at No. 20 Kansas State

Georgia Southern at No. 12 Auburn

No. 16 Louisville vs. Purdue

South Alabama at Ole Miss

Cal Poly at San José State

No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Abilene Christian at New Mexico

Arkansas State at Nebraska

Jackson State at TCU

Northern Iowa at Iowa State

Vanderbilt at Middle Tennessee

Grambling at Tulane

Southern Utah at Oregon

UC Davis at San Diego State

Howard at UNLV

BYU vs. No. 13 LSU

Incarnate Word at Fresno State

Montana State at No. 24 Washington State

Northern Arizona at Arizona

Western Carolina at Hawaii

Sunday, Sept. 3

No. 22 West Virginia vs. No. 21 Virginia Tech

Texas A&M at UCLA

Monday, Sept. 4

Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a senior multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV