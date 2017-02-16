Defense, threes earn Michigan key win over Wisconsin

Michigan Wolverines guard Zak Irvin reacts after a three-pointer during the first half against Wisconsin, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 in Ann Arbor. Carlos Osorio, AP

Check another box.

After wiping out two rivals last week, Michigan's basketball team took down a ranked team Thursday, knocking off No. 10 Wisconsin, 64-58, at Crisler Center.

The best win of U-M’s season -- and loudest statement to the NCAA tournament selection committee -- was Michigan’s first win over a ranked opponent since last season’s Big Ten tournament upset of No. 10 Indiana.

Michigan (17-9, 7-6 Big Ten) moved above .500 in league play for the first time this season.

Michigan trailed through much of the first half, but used a 9-0 run in the middle of the second to take control.

The dagger came with 1:10 to play when Moe Wagner (21 points) dropped a three to push Michigan’s lead to 63-54.

About 30 seconds later, Wisconsin star Ethan Happ fouled out. Happ dominated the first half, but scored only four points in the second.

From there, it was a matter of closing. A few missed free throws made it a bit harrowing, but Michigan got through it, taking down the first-place Badgers (21-5, 10-3).

After grabbing command of the game with around seven minutes to play, the Wolverines are learning how to close.

Furious defense and a few transition baskets – a power two-handed dunk by Wagner and a run-out by the resurgent Zak Irvin, who scored 18 – showed they knew what they were doing.

With the teams inching forward down the stretch, Michigan’s big break came with 7:51 to play with the game tied at 47.

Derrick Walton Jr. drove to the basket, drew the defense and fed Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman in the corner for a three. He was fouled, made the free throw and suddenly U-M had a four-point lead. The lead eventually grew to 54-47, primarily because of the defense.

Before the Badgers scored again, they had seven empty possessions.

Wisconsin, which had won 17 of 19 against U-M entering the game, threatened to break the game open by starting the half on a 7-0 run.. But the Wolverines regained themselves and stayed close with defense.

As Irvin heated up for the first time in three weeks – he had 13 combined points in the previous four games -- including a shot-clock, banked three, the Wolverines took the lead, 43-42.

While Wisconsin went to halftime leading 31-30, the first half was just about one position.

Michigan center Wagner led the Wolverines with 12 points, but when he was removed after his first foul with 8:23 left in the half, he was replaced by freshman Jon Teske.

Happ sensed the fresh meat and pounced.

In the next two minutes, he erased Michigan’s six-point lead, scoring six points and assisting on another basket.

Teske couldn’t handle Happ, and even when Wagner and Donnal were in the middle, it was a challenge as Happ had 18 points by the break.

Wagner didn’t get a lot of help. Duncan Robinson hit a pair of threes, but the trio of Walton, Irvin and Wilson combined for just eight points in the half, which kept the game close.

Note: With two rebounds in the first 11 minutes, Walton entered the 1,000-point, 500-rebound, 400-assist club, joining 12 other former players from Big Ten schools.

Detroit Free Press