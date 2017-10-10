Drake Harris moves back to wide receiver

Michigan fourth-year junior Drake Harris is back on offense, back at wide receiver.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed the news Tuesday during his weekly Big Ten coaches teleconference, saying that Harris -- a Grand Rapids native -- is back on offense and is working back from a hamstring injury.

"Yes, he's coming off of a hamstring-type of a setback but, yeah, we moved him back to offense at receiver," Harbaugh said.

Harris' Michigan career has featured multiple injury setbacks and a late position switch, as the Wolverines attempted to move the 6-foot-4, 188-pounder to cornerback before the start of the 2017 season.

Michigan hoped Harris' length and overall athleticism would serve him well as a defensive back and and be a path that might get him on the football field more consistently. Lavert Hill, David Long and Brandon Watson have all been solid in their roles as Michigan's top three corners this season as the Wolverines continue to boast one of the country's top pass defenses.

Offensively, though, is another story.

Michigan has already lost true freshman starting receiver Tarik Black for the season with a broken foot and the passing game in general has been stagnant through five games.

The Wolverines have had issues with quarterback play, but have also had problems with dropped passes and a lack of route separation from the wide receivers.

Harris, a record-setting top-flight recruit out of Grand Rapids Christian in 2014, has yet to live up to his high school hype as a college player. Hamstring issues that cost him his entire senior year of high school football lingered into the early part of his career at Michigan. And various nagging injuries have followed.

In 20 appearances as a Michigan football player, Harris has eight catches for 50 yards.

Time will tell if he's able to add to that total in the coming weeks.

