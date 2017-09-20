Duane Washington Jr. picks Ohio State

Duane Washington Jr., the former Grand Rapids Christian basketball standout, announced Wednesday night that he'd be attending Ohio State.

The point guard transferred from GR Christian last month to attend Sierra Canyon high school, just outside of Los Angeles.

Now he's coming back to the Midwest.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Washington is considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports and had scholarship offers to Michigan, Nebraska, UCLA, UNLV and Oregon. Michigan State showed interest in Washington, but never offered him a scholarship.

