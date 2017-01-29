Freshmen guide Michigan State to crucial 70-62 win over Michigan

Michigan State forward Nick Ward reacts after a basket in the first half Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at Breslin Center in East Lansing. (Photo: Nicolas, Emma, Custom)

EAST LANSING - Miles Bridges got the help he wanted. Michigan State got a win it needed.

The Spartans used a 12-2 run midway through the second half to pull away to a 70-62 victory over Michigan today at Breslin Center, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Box score

It was a feisty game that featured three technical fouls and a back-and-forth, grinding pace.

Bridges finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and two assists, including a pair of late layups after U-M got back within five points. Cassius Winston scored a team-best 16 points, including the final five points at the free-throw line, and Nick Ward added 13 points for the Spartans (13-9, 5-4 Big Ten).

Derrick Walton Jr. had 24 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Michigan (14-8, 4-5). The senior scored the Wolverines’ final 11 points at the free-throw line, but they didn’t make a shot from the floor over the final 6:05. Moritz Wagner added 10 points as U-M shot 33.9% for the game and 26.9% from three-point range.

Things turned testy early. MSU coach Tom Izzo got slapped with a technical foul 3:24 into the game. Winston had his headband ripped off as Wagner clawed at his head for a loose ball.

MSU led early, going up six on four straight points by Winston before the Wolverines pulled close again. Then Bridges drove baseline around D.J. Wilson for a two-hand dunk to give the Spartans their biggest lead of the half, 22-15.

Michigan, however, answered with nine straight as MSU had all four of its freshmen on the floor at the same time. But the Spartans closed the half on a 10-4 run, with Bridges’ swooping runner giving them a 32-28 halftime cushion.

MSU held Michigan to 3-for-13 shooting from three-point range in the opening half, a major point of emphasis after allowing 32 combined threes in three straight losses to Ohio State, Indiana and Purdue. But the Wolverines turned eight offensive rebounds into nine points and also scored eight points off the Spartans’ eight first-half turnovers.

MSU hits the road for its next two games, starting Thursday at Nebraska (7 p.m., BTN). The Spartans visit Ann Arbor for the return matchup with the Wolverines on Feb. 7 (9 p.m., ESPN).

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @chrissolari.

Detroit Free Press