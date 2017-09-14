GVSU looking to play complete game against Huskies

Grand Valley State has one loss on the road and one win at home so far this young season and the Lakers looked far from sharp in both contests, giving them plenty to work on this week in practice.

GVSU began the year ranked 2nd in the AFCA Coaches' poll but now they've slid back to 12th.

The Lakers jumped out to a 13-nothing lead in the first quarter of their opening game at Indianapolis before being outscored 24-7 the rest of the way. Last week against a Davenport team new to the GLIAC, GVSU's high-powered offense struggled to find it's footing early before pouring on the points late in the game.

Receivers Nick Dodson and Urston Smith haven't played and the offense hasn't put a complete game together yet. The Lakers have struggled with a lack of execution but head coach Matt Mitchell says he and his staff are glad his the team experienced a few setbacks because now they know what they have to focus on for the rest of the season.

