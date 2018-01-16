Myles Miller of GVSU

The GVSU men's and women's basketball programs are returning to Grand Rapids this week as part of their "Downtown Thursdays" series.



The January 18th doubleheader versus Lake Superior State will have the women's team beginning at 6 p.m., followed by the men's game at 8 p.m. The series finale will take place on February 8th versus Wayne State as the men will again play first at 6 p.m., and the women will play second at 8 p.m.



On December 7th the men lost to Michigan tech at the DeltaPlex, 78-68. The women's team lost in overtime to the Huskies, 85-81.



Grand Stand Seating begins at just $10 per game with discounts for both GVSU Students and Faculty/Staff. To purchase single game tickets please call 616-364-9000 or visit DeltaPlex Tickets.

