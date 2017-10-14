GVSU routs Truman St., 42-7

Grand Valley State started fast offensively and dominated defensively en route to a 42-7 victory over Truman State Saturday afternoon in Kirksville, Missouri. The game was called due to inclement weather with 4:21 left in the fourth quarter, but head coach Matt Mitchell was credited with the win, his 75th as head coach of the Lakers, moving past former GVSU coaching great Chuck Martin into second on the all-time coaching win list.

The Lakers improve to 6-1 overall and will be at Ferris State next Saturday in the DII Showcase Game of the Week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Williams set a GVSU single-game record for completions to start a game as he finished the first half of action 15-for-15 passing for 290 yards and three TDs. Carter rushed for 63 yards and one TD on nine carries, while Young-Walls added 37 yards and two TDs on nine carries. Bean caught five passes for 111 yards, while Keizer hauled in three passes for 63 yards and a TD.

The Laker offense rolled up 398 yards in the first half, 290 through the air and 108 via the ground. Truman State tallied 78 yards on the first drive of the game and 73 through the rest of the first half.

Freshman QB Cole Kotopka was 4-for-6 through the air for 34 yards, while Dodson caught five passes for 38 yards and two TDs.

Defensively, Garrett Pougnet and Kyle Short led the way with seven tackles each, while Tyler Bradfieldadded four tackles. As a team, GVSU notched six TFL, three QB hurries and three pass breakups.



