Hope beats Kalamazoo, 72-65

The No. 16-ranked and MIAA champion Hope College men's basketball team held off visiting Kalamazoo 72-65 on Wednesday at DeVos Fieldhouse.

Dante Hawkins (Holland HS) led the Flying Dutchmen (20-4, 13-0 MIAA with 23 points. Harrison Blackledge added 21. Alex Dykema's 10 points led Kalamazoo (6-17, 2-11).

Hope can clinch its third 14-0 MIAA campaign on Saturday vs. Calvin. Hope leads the all-time series 101-93.

