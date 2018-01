The Hope College men's basketball team dropped its MIAA opener 80-75 to Trine University on Wednesday night.

The Flying Dutchmen (6-6 overall) received a team-high 19 points from senior guard Dante Hawkins (Holland HS) and 18 from junior guard Jason Beckman (Shelby).

Guard Langston Johnson topped Trine (5-7) with 21 points.

© 2018 WZZM-TV