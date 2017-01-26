Michigan Wolverines forward Moritz Wagner pumps up the crowd after a three-pointer in the first half against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Ann Arbor. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

John Beilein has said for weeks that offense was not Michigan’s problem.

On Thursday, the Wolverines sent that message against Indiana.

They ran the Big Ten’s second-highest scoring team out of Crisler Center, dominating from tip to buzzer, 90-60.

Michigan (14-7, 4-4 Big Ten) was rolling from the start in its biggest victory margin in the IU series since the famed 112-64 blowout at Crisler in 1998.

Whether it was revenge for last year’s IU (14-7, 4-4) hammering in Ann Arbor or just a team finding its rhythm with three wins in its past four games, Michigan looked like a team rounding into form, shooting 63.3% from the field and 55% from three-point range.

The team that has leaned on Zak Irvin so heavily this season didn’t even need his below-average 12 points.

That’s what happens when you shoot 11-for-19 from three-point range with the regular rotation, with six different players dropping in threes.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Mark Donnal combined to shoot 4-for-4 from deep and Duncan Robinson scored 13 off the bench while nailing his first three triples.

The Wolverines attacked at both ends, forcing 16 turnovers and turned them into points, with a 28-4 edge on points off turnovers.

That’s when it looks like a perfect night.

It was a night of sights, with D.J. Wilson and Moe Wagner throwing bullet passes from the three-point line to the paint for other players to score, while still getting to double figure scoring themselves.

With Derrick Walton Jr. looking as aggressive as he ever has with 21 points, driving the hoop all night and pushing until the end, even taking a charge with 3:21 to play, leading by 35.

If Michigan’s going to be this potent, it’ll have to come this way, with contributions from all around.

Six players reached double figures, the first time since December 2015.

No one took more than nine shots, there were 14 assists and, led by Wagner’s four offensive rebounds, they led 17-5 in second chance points.

Michigan attacked from the beginning.

The first half reminded of their firepower as the Wolverines busted out to a 50-35 lead, tying their season-high first-half point total.

While the Wolverines shot 67%, much of their offense was generated by their aggressiveness.

They had 18 points off eight Indiana turnovers. They were active at the defensive end with four blocks (three from Wilson) and six steals. And they only committed one foul until the final 10 seconds of the half.

The lead reached 19 points in one stretch as five Wolverines hit three-pointers and they worked the inside game with Wagner (6-for-8 for 12 points) and Walton inside and out (13 points attacking and from long range).

Abdur-Rahkman was as engaged as he has been in weeks, especially guarding James Blackmon Jr., who scored only four points, all in the first half, after scoring 33 against Michigan State.

If not for the 60% Indiana shooting, it was a dream first half for U-M.

When the Wolverines shoot like that, even that doesn’t matter.

Detroit Free Press