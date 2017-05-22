Jim Harbaugh just delivered a calf on a farm. How's your Monday going?

Jim Harbaugh encourages the more than 500 high school football players in their speed drill at a Michigan Satellite Camp at Pearl High School in Pearl, Miss. There may be no louder voice in college football. (Photo: Elijah Baylis, AP)

While his former boss, Jim Hackett, was being announced as the CEO of Ford, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh was far from a boardroom.

According to his tweet this morning, Harbaugh toured the Fair Oaks Farms today, seeing the origination of the Fairlife milk he endorses.

Harbaugh always falls into the action, and today was no different as he tweeted a photo of him helping deliver a calf.

Thanks to Mike & Sue of @fairlife milk for the @fairoaksfarms tour. Great day, what a mission they are on! PLUS helped deliver a baby calf! pic.twitter.com/8sSZYPaY4o — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 22, 2017

According to its website, Fair Oaks Farms is located in Fair Oaks, Ind.

