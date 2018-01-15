Michigan debuts in both college basketball polls, MSU 9th

For the first time this season, Michigan has entered both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the Associated Press' Top 25 rankings.

The Wolverines (15-4, 4-2 Big Ten), fresh off an 82-72 win at Michigan State on Saturday, debuted at No. 24 in this week's coaches poll and No. 23 in the AP.

It's the first time Michigan has been in the AP poll since the pre-NCAA tournament edition was published last spring.

Two voters pegged Michigan as high as No. 10 in this week's AP poll, while 16 voters still had the Wolverines unranked.

Michigan State (16-3, 4-2) dipped to No. 9 both polls after its second loss in three games. MSU had the No. 1 ranking two weeks ago.

The Spartans are back on the hardwood Friday vs. Indiana (7 p.m., FS1) at the Breslin Center.

