Michigan-MSU game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

Michigan and Michigan State will play under the lights in Ann Arbor, not at noon or 1 p.m. as Jim Harbaugh prefers.

Harbaugh said during his weekly press conference at Schembechler Hall that he prefers college football games are played on Saturdays with kickoffs of noon or 1 p.m.

Why?

He said it appealed to his football sensibility. He named every other day of the week and said he doesn't want to play on those days.

Michigan's Oct. 7 home game against rival Michigan State will kick at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC.

It'll be the first night game between the Wolverines and Spartans at Michigan Stadium and the fourth home night game in Michigan history. Michigan has hosted Notre Dame (2011, 2013) at night twice and Penn State (2014) once.

Last month, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel said the athletic department had been preparing for possible home night games against both Michigan State and Minnesota.

Michigan will open its parking lots at noon on Oct. 7. Ann Arbor Golf & Outing, the U-M Golf Course and Pioneer High School also will open lots at noon.

Under the Big Ten's new television contract, television networks have much more say over game times — meaning the schools no longer are in position to pick and choose when they will (or won't) play at night.

"(Night games) are different from the standpoint of increased staffing levels we have to have for safety, fan experience and just getting around," Manuel said. "We have to add additional lighting to our areas and parking lots, (the tailgating areas) all have additional expenses to make sure people are safe in this environment. And, obviously, the police forces — both university, Ann Arbor, Washtenaw and the state of Michigan — are in increased vigilance."

Michigan is off this week, while Michigan State will host Iowa.

