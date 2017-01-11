Michigan's defense struggles to slow Illini

Michigan guard Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (12) loses the ball after being fouled by Illinois forward Leron Black (12) during the first half Wednesday in Champaign, Ill. Rick Danzl, AP

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Michigan came to Illinois looking at a similar team in record, talent level and expectations.

The Wolverines left dispirited and devastated after being blown out of the State Farm Center Wednesday by Illinois, 85-69.

The loss dropped Michigan to 11-6, but more important 1-3 in the conference.

After playing three competitive games to start the Big Ten season, that façade only lasted for 16 minutes on Wednesday.

That’s when in a tie game at 34, Derrick Walton Jr. spiked a ball in frustration, got a tech and the Wolverines fell apart.

They collapsed in the final 3 1/2 minutes of the half, got down by 13 at halftime and never recovered.

It was a mess at both ends, but the defense was consistently bad, allowing Illinois to hit 64% from the field, 66.7% in the second half.

The Wolverines entered as one of the nation’s worst three-point defending teams.

That bar lowered as Illinois bombed away, hitting 8 of their first 10 threes.

Much of the damage was done by Jalen Coleman-Lands, hitting 4 of 5 from long range, each one a repeat of the previous games against Maryland, Penn State and Iowa.

But again, the three-point shooting was on very few attempts, just uncommonly efficient.

(Well, commonly against the Wolverines this year.)

The loss dropped U-M to 0-4 on the road and put the Wolverines in a rough spot with their Big Ten chances, struggling in this early part of the schedule, which expected to be the softer part.

It was an array of problem areas, from getting their first offensive rebound with 12:47 remaining in the game, to Illinois’ big men attacking early and often.

Four of them scored in double figures – Maverick Morgan, Leron Black, Michael Finke and Kipper Nichols – and Michigan had nothing to match that.

Illinois improved to 12-5 (2-2).

The Wolverines got 19 points from D.J. Wilson and 14 from Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman, but it wasn’t close to enough.

Even when U-M tried to make a push, it was short-lived.

Moe Wagner came alive in the second half with his first points of the game with a three pointer, then he got fouled on one. Within the first three minutes on the half, the Wolverines had cut the lead to nine and Illinois called time-out.

After that? The Illini ripped off seven straight points, pushing the margin to a game-high 16.

Despite the atrocious first-half defense – Illinois shot 62.5% and scored an astonishing 1.531 points per possession – with 3 ½ minutes to play before halftime the Wolverines and Illini were tied at 34.

That’s when the frustration boiled over.

Walton was called for a push-off offensive foul driving to the basket with 3:21 before halftime. He reacted strongly by spiking the ball in the paint.

Hit with a technical foul in addition to his personal, Walton was sent to the bench for the rest of the half.

Illinois seized on it and closed on a 15-2 run, taking a 49-36 lead to halftime.

As Walton sat on the bench during the run, U-M coach John Beilein stood in front of him, pointing out the implosion that resulted from his tech.

It was a major momentum swing but there were just as many other issues from the Wolverines’ only six rebounds in the half, the Illini’s 5 of 6 three-pointers made, three on their final three shots of the half.

The Wolverines, meanwhile, shot 64% from the field and still trailed by 13 points at the break.

detroit free press