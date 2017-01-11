MSU puts clamps down on Minnesota, 65-47

Michigan State guard Miles Bridges scores against Minnesota defenders Jordan Murphy and Reggie Lynch during the first half of MSU's 65-47 win Wednesday at Breslin Center. Kirthmon F. Dozier DFP

EAST LANSING – Perhaps potential is becoming closer to present production for Michigan State.

The young Spartans put together their most complete performance of the season Wednesday night by revisiting the program’s past, smothering No. 24 Minnesota on defense and finally finding a flow on offense en route to a 65-47 victory at Breslin Center.

“This is the closest that we’ve played to that level for an extended amount of time,” freshman point guard Cassius Winston said. “We basically played our best game the whole game.”

The Spartans’ defense held the Gophers scoreless for a pair of long stretches in the first half and maintained a 20-point cushion for much of the second. They recovered from its first conference loss of the season against Penn State on Saturday by stifling Minnesota to just 33.3% shooting for the game.

MSU, which travels to Ohio State on Sunday (1:30 p.m./CBS), also outrebounded the Gophers, 42-29, and got 10 second-chance points on 11 offensive boards.

“I thought our defense was as good as it’s been,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “Brian Gregory and David Thomas said it was kind of like old times. … I don’t know if you can ask for more out of a team than to play that kind of defense for most of the night.”

Miles Bridges, in his third game back and second start after an ankle injury, looked significantly better and finished with 16 points (all in the first half), six rebounds and four blocks for MSU (12-6, 4-1 Big Ten). Joshua Langford scored 13 points, Nick Ward added nine points and eight rebounds in just 13 minutes before fouling out, while Kenny Goins chipped in eight points and nine boards.

Nate Mason scored 14 points and Dupree McBrayer 11 for Minnesota (15-3, 3-2), which had won three straight and entered in a five-way, first-place tie with MSU atop the Big Ten standings.

“They’re gonna get better and better and better,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said of the Spartans. “They’re one of the most talented teams in the league. Obviously, still very young. But when Miles Bridges is healthy, you gotta look out.”

Another slow start was one of Izzo’s biggest concerns. Minnesota blew a 13-point halftime lead on Dec. 27, with the Spartans rallying for a 75-74 overtime victory. MSU entered the game minus-8 in the first halves of their first four Big Ten games.

Energized by the return of “The Izzone” student section and wearing throwback “MAC” uniforms to honor the Michigan Agricultural College heritage, the Spartans shook free from the first-half funk that had plagued them throughout the start of conference action.

Minnesota went scoreless for the final 5:30 as MSU – which shot 50% in the half – went into the locker room on a 15-0 run and with a 39-17. It was the second time in the game the Spartans’ defense held Minnesota without a point for that long, also limiting the Gophers to just four buckets over the final 14:05.

McBrayer was 5 of 8 for all of 11 points before halftime. However, the rest of the Gophers were just 3 of 22. Leading scorer Mason was scoreless at halftime, and Amir Coffey managed just four points for the game.

“We just locked in, man,” junior Tum Tum Nairn said. “We followed the scouting report, followed our game plan. Everybody was glued in, everybody was helping each other.”

MSU’s lead only dipped below 20 three times in the final half.

“We gotta keep this going,” Bridges said. “We gotta stay consistent and efficient. If we do that, we’ll be a pretty good team.”

