Fans evacuate Spartan Stadium due to thunderstorms

Fans were evacuated from Spartan Stadium on Saturday, November 4 2017 due to severe weather. (Photo: Eric Lacy)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from Spartan Stadium Saturday afternoon due to thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, more than 11,000 BWL customers are without power in East Lansing.

Michigan State University Police announced the evacuation after 1 p.m. during a Michigan State football game against Penn State.

Officials are directing people to Munn Ice Irena, IM Sports West and Wells Hall.

Buses are running to Lot 89 and handicap parking lots in East Lansing.

As of 2 p.m., a Spartan Stadium scoreboard said the game will resume at 4 p.m.

A Lansing State Journal reporter who was at the game said officials told fans to leave the stadium, but said there was no word on whether fans will be allowed to re-enter the football arena when the storm passes.

The reporter is inside Munn Ice Irena, where MSU fans have taken up chants of "Go Green! Go White!"

Spartan Stadium has capacity for more than 75,000 people, but attendance figures are not yet available for Saturday's game.

The Spartans were trailing Penn State 14-7 at the time of the evacuation.

It is the third time a game at Spartan Stadium has been delayed. The Spartans had two games at the start of the 2013 season, against Western Michigan and South Florida, when the stands had to be cleared due to weather concerns.

Big Ten rules force a 30-minute wait after a lightning strike, with the clock reset each time one is seen.

Looks like this delay will be a while pic.twitter.com/ewaXmH9Wve — Casey Harrison (@Casey_Harrison1) November 4, 2017

I hope Michigan State is hydrating and watching Moana in the locker room — BUM CHILLIPS (@edsbs) November 4, 2017

Poncho central. Grabbed one at home before I left for game; it's got Jack Daniels logos all over it. No idea where it came from! Weird day pic.twitter.com/5W5Jy85yM0 — Eric Lacy (@EricLacy) November 4, 2017

