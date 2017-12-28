Flooding from broken pipe inside Michigan State's Breslin Center won't impact game

An aerial view of the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich. (Photo: Dave Wasinger/Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - A cracked water pipe inside the Breslin Center that flooded a portion of the facility won't impact Friday's men's basketball game.

The infiltration of cold air near the venue's southwest entrance froze water inside a three-inch fire protection line Wednesday afternoon, causing it to break, said Lynda Boomer, director of planning, design and construction for MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities.

Crews arrived within 10 minutes of the pipe's failure and managed to shut off the water feeding into the damaged pipe.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing, Boomer said. An estimate on the amount of water that spilled and the cost of the damage weren't available Thursday morning. But a video of the incident shows water pouring out of the pipe in several places and flowing down steps inside the facility.

The spill won't impact Friday's men's basketball game against Cleveland State University, Boomer said. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Officials expect to replace several ceiling tiles near the affected area and potentially some drywall. The Tom Izzo Hall of History, which opened in October, wasn't impacted by the leak, "thank goodness," Boomer added.

"We have full heat on right now throughout the building drying things out," she added.

State Senator Rick Jones posted a video of water gushing from the burst pipe Thursday morning on his Facebook page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal