Former Gov. John Engler to be Michigan State's interim president

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler (Photo: Kevin Allen, Blackford Capital)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University will name former Michigan Gov. John Engler to be interim president, multiple sources with knowledge of discussions told the Free Press.

Engler, a Republican, is a MSU graduate. He is expected to be named to the position at a special 9 a.m. MSU board meeting Wednesday.

Also coming on board is another former Michigan governor ,Jim Blanchard, a Democrat, who will be named as a senior adviser. Blanchard is also a MSU graduate.

Engler will be in place while the board conducts a full nationwide search for the replacement to Lou Anna Simon, who resigned last week in the fallout of the Larry Nassar case.

