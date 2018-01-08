Hunter Rison transferring from MSU

Hunter Rison makes a catch in the 2016 MSU Spring Game (WZZM)

According to his father, Andre Rison, Michigan State freshman wide receiver Hunter Rison will transfer from the program.

The elder Rison went on the "Drive with Jack" radio program this afternoon and said that his son wants more playing and that was the major factor in his decision.

Hunter Rison played in 12 games for the Spartans as a true freshman last season and finished 5th on the team with 19 catches and fourth on the team with 224 yards.

