Inside the Holiday Bowl: TV info, coaching matchup, by the numbers and what they're saying

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio celebrates his teams dramatic rally to beat Baylor in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015. (Photo: Sarah Crabill / Getty Images)

THE BOTTOM LINE

Today's game

Michigan State (9-3) vs. Washington State (9-3)

What: SDCCU Holiday Bowl

When: 9:05 p.m. ET

Where: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego

TV: FOX Sports 1 (FS1).

FS1 in Greater Lansing: Ch. 223 Comcast XFINITY; Ch. 652/1652 HD AT&T U-Verse; Ch. 219 DirecTV; 430 DISH; Ch. 90 Spectrum - Charter.

Find FS1 on your TV: foxsports.com/other/story/find-fox-sports-1-on-your-tv-020214

Online: FOX Sports Go

Radio: WJIM 1240-AM, WMMQ 94.9-FM; XM Ch. 83

MORE: Holiday Bowl: Michigan State vs. Washington State coverage

MORE: MSU quarterback's parents have racked up 45,000 miles chasing their son’s dreams

COACHES

MSU: Mark Dantonio is 99-45 in his 11th season with the Spartans and 117-62 in his 14th year as a head coach. Previous head coaching stops: Cincinnati (2004-06)

Washington State: Mike Leach is 38-37 in his 6th season with the Cougars and 122-80 in his 16th year as a head coach. Previous head coaching stops: Texas Tech (2000-09)

BY THE NUMBERS

5-1

MSU’s bowl record in the state of California — including a 4-1 mark in Rose Bowls and a win in the 2001 Silicon Valley Bowl. This is MSU’s first Holiday Bowl and first game ever in San Diego.

Sept. 17, 1977

The last time these two programs met on the football field. Washington State won that game 40 years ago, 23-21, at Spartan Stadium. MSU won five of the six meetings prior to that, all of which took place from 1942 to 1970.

14,486

Washington State quarterback Luke Falk’s career passing yards. The senior from Logan, Utah, holds Pac-12 records for career passing yards, completions (1,403) and touchdown passes (119).

2,481

Career rushing yards by MSU junior LJ Scott, who’s in 12th place on MSU’s all-time rushing list, just ahead of Jehuu Caulcrick and 173 yards behind 11th-place Eric Allen. If Scott returned for his senior season, he could perhaps catch Blake Ezor (No. 4, with 3,749 yards) or Sedrick Irvin (No. 5, with 3,504).

5th

Where MSU sophomore quarterback Brian Lewerke ranks on the Spartans’ all-time lists for most passes attempted and completed in a single season. Lewerke has thrown 396 passes this season, completing 233 of them. He’ll likely finish the season third in MSU’s all-time rankings in both categories after the Holiday Bowl — eclipsing Connor Cook’s 408 attempts in 2015 and Kirk Cousin’s 419 in 2011, while surpassing Andrew Maxwell’s 234 completions in 2012 and Drew Stanton’s 236 in 2005.

MORE: Michigan State-Washington State: Holiday Bowl scouting report

MORE: Tucker: Top 5 football moments in San Diego stadium history

QUOTABLE

“I like San Diego a lot. I've been to San Diego quite a bit. My wife is from San Diego, went to Patrick Henry High School. Yeah, so I've been to San Diego quite a bit. When we got married, I thought I was guaranteed a lot of trips to San Diego. Then her parents moved to Utah.”

— Washington State coach Mike Leach, who’s also twice previously coached in the Holiday Bowl, with Texas Tech in 2004 and Washington State last season.

© 2017 Lansing State Journal