'Magic' Johnson on abuse at MSU: Anyone who knew and didn't do anything 'should be fired'

Former Michigan State star Magic Johnson, left, congratulates coach Tom Izzo after Michigan State defeated Louisville 64-52 in the NCAA Midwest Regional men's college basketball tournament final Sunday, March 29, 2009, in Indianapolis. (Photo: Darron Cummings/AP)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Earvin "Magic" Johnson, the former Michigan State University basketball star and one of its more prolific donors, said via Twitter this morning that anyone who was "aware the sexual assault happening to women on campus " and didn't do anything about it should be fired.

His tweets come after a weekend of controversy for MSU. On Friday, ESPN released a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct involving MSU student-athletes going back a decade. Both MSU coaches Mark Dantonio and Tom Izzo have faced questions over their handling of allegations against their players.

That's on top of two weeks of victim impact statements in sentencing of former university doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to sexually abusing young women and girls during purported medical procedures. More than 150 survivors of Nassar's sexual abuse gave impact statements in Ingham County Circuit Court earlier this month. Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on top of the 60 year federal sentence he received for child pornography.

Johnson tweeted four times Monday morning, expressing support for victims of sexual assault as well as their families, saying "I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable."

Johnson and his wife Cookie's names adorn the northern entrance to Spartan Stadium after giving $3 million toward the project, on top of a $1 million contribution he made to the athletic department in 2011.

If anyone was aware of the sexual assault happening to women on the MSU campus from the office of the President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty & campus police, and didn’t say or do anything about it, they should be fired. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

Cookie and I stand in support of the victims and their families as they embark on the road to recovery; and I support the movement to hold everyone involved accountable. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

The roles of the new President, Board of Trustees, athletic department, faculty, campus police and students will be to work together to create new policies and procedures to ensure this never happens again. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

As a Spartan, I love MSU and want to work with Coach Izzo, the administration, and the students to be a part of the solution in any way that I can. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 29, 2018

