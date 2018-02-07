Michigan State football adds 3 to recruiting class, misses 2 targets

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio watches his team warm up before the San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl against Washington State on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017, at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego. (Photo: Kirthmon F. Dozier, Detroit Free Press)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - National Signing Day Part 2 provided few surprises for Mark Dantonio.

It also did not bring two of the players Michigan State coveted the most in the February period.

The Spartans added three players to its recruiting class Wednesday morning, getting an expected letter of intent from three-star wide receiver Jalen Nailor from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman. MSU also added athlete David Kruse from Belding (Lowell High) and offensive lineman Dan VanOpstall from Jenison, both of whom are preferred walk-ons.

Two players who were high-priority late targets turned down the Spartans. Four-star wide receiver Tommy Bush from Texas picked national runner-up Georgia, and three-star defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado from Florida chose Pat Narduzzi’s Pitt Panthers.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound Nailor announced he would attend MSU on Saturday, picking the Spartans over Nebraska, Wisconsin, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado among others. He is a high school teammate of MSU signee Jacob Isaia.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Kruse played quarterback for Lowell this fall and becomes the third of his brothers to become a Spartan athlete. Connor Kruse was an offensive lineman from 2010-14, and Danny Kruse is currently a 184-pound redshirt freshman wrestler for MSU.

VanOpstall, at 6-6 and 255 pounds, had accepted a preferred walk-on spot in December. He was a Division 1-2 all-state honorable mention by The Associated Press this fall.

MSU signed 20 players during the early December signing period, seven of whom are already enrolled. The class ranked 31st in the nation and sixth in the Big Ten on Wednesday afternoon according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

