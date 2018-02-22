Michigan State interim President John Engler to donate $510K salary back to university

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University interim President John Engler will donate his $510,399 salary to "qualified University organizations or entities", according to an agreement signed this week.
Engler's salary will be $1 lower than the salary earned by University of Nebraska President Hank Bounds, who earns the least of any president of a Big Ten school.
The contract is retroactive to Feb. 5, his first day at the helm. Engler's term is expected to end upon the appointment of a permanent president, according to the agreement.
