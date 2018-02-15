Michigan State University gives 1,300 pages to state House investigators

Larry Nassar hangs his head as former gymnast Amanda Thomashow gives her victim statement Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, during the sixth day of victim impact statements in Ingham County Circuit Court. (Photo: MATTHEW DAE SMITH/Lansing State Journal)

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University has turned over to legislative investigators some 1,300 pages of documents related to complaints the university received about former physician Larry Nassar between 2014 and 2017.

The House confirmed receipt of the documents in a news release late Wednesday, the deadline for MSU to respond to inquiries from state Reps. Klint Kesto and Kim LaSata, the two committee chairpersons leading the investigation into why Nassar remained employed by the university despite allegations dating back at least to 1997.

In recent weeks, Nassar has been sentenced to decades in prison for sexually assaulting MSU patients and others, often during medical appointments at the university.

“This information will be crucial to identify what we need to do in the Legislature to build a better, safer system on our college campuses,” Kesto said in the news release.

Lawmakers already have introduced a flurry of bills meant to prevent a similar situation from happening in the future.

MSU on Friday turned over some 45,000 pages to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, which is also investigating the university's response to sex assault claims. Outside of Michigan, Congress, the NCAA and the U.S. Department of Education are investigating MSU.

