MSU AD: Miles Bridges 'cleared for competition' after allegations

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Miles Bridges will play for No. 1 Michigan State on Sunday at Wisconsin.

In a statement on Saturday, interim athletic director Bill Beekman said the university consulted with the NCAA before clearing the MSU star.

“After learning of the allegations in yesterday’s Yahoo! Sports article, our compliance office conducted a thorough internal review. Michigan State presented its findings to the NCAA, and Miles Bridges has been cleared for competition moving forward, beginning Sunday at Wisconsin,” Beekman said.

The clearance comes a day after two Yahoo! Sports reports connected Bridges and his mother, Cynthia, to the sweeping and ongoing investigation that uncovered fraud, bribery and corruption in college basketball in September, days before practice began for the 2017-18 season.

The Yahoo reports cited expense reports from Saginaw native Christian Dawkins, the disgraced former middle man for NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency, that outlined $470 that could be deemed as impermissible benefits by the NCAA.

The NCAA has been working with the FBI but does not have access to the federal documents, according to Yahoo.

In the expense reports, Dawkins cited two items involving Cynthia Bridges. Those were:

“Redwood Lodge. Lunch w/Miles Bridges Parents. $70.05.”

“ATM Withdrawl: Miles Bridges mom advance. $400”

A second Yahoo report, published late Friday, also alleges that Dawkins claimed to have a “late night” meeting set up with Miles Bridges in late July 2016. It is unclear if the meeting ever happened.

It’s also unclear if Bridges had any knowledge of the payments cited in Dawkins’ expense spreadsheets, which were seized by the FBI and obtained by Yahoo.

Dawkins, 25, was charged with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money-laundering conspiracy in the wake of the FBI’s investigation. He was one of 10 men charged in the probe, which led to the arrest of four assistant basketball coaches and the firing of Louisville coach Rick Pitino and his athletic director, Tom Jurich.

Michigan State can win its first outright Big Ten title since 2009 with a win over Wisconsin on Sunday. Bridges, a preseason All-American, bypassed the NBA draft after his freshman season to help MSU chase a national title.

“While we will cooperate with any and all investigations, we have no reason to believe that I, any member of our staff or student-athlete did anything in violation of NCAA rules,” MSU coach Tom Izzo said Friday, in response to the Yahoo reports.

