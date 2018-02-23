Report: Documents link Michigan State basketball star Miles Bridges' mom to FBI probe

Miles Bridges, left, talks with his mother, Cynthia, on April 13, 2017 in East Lansing. Bridges, a 6-foot-7 forward from Flint, announced he is returning to Michigan State for his sophomore season. (Photo: Al Goldis, AP)

Michigan State is now at the center of another major scandal, this time involving the FBI probe into college basketball.

And Miles Bridges' mother is the focus.

Federal documents obtained and viewed by Yahoo! Sports link Bridges’ mother, Cynthia, to agent Christian Dawkins. Saginaw native Dawkins — an associate of former NBA agent Andy Miller and his ASM Sports agency — is one of the 10 men who were charged by the FBI in September, days before practice began for the college basketball season. The U.S. Attorney's Office charged Dawkins with three counts of wire fraud and one count of money-laundering conspiracy.

Expense report documents seized by the FBI, according to Yahoo, included two items on May 3, 2016, involving Cynthia Bridges. Those were:

• “Redwood Lodge. Lunch w/Miles Bridges Parents. $70.05.”

• “ATM Withdrawl: Miles Bridges mom advance. $400”

Yahoo reported it did not view all of the documents the federal government possesses. The document with the links to Bridges was not included among the photos of the spreadsheets shown in their report.

It is not clear if Bridges, who was a preseason All-American, knew about the meetings or the alleged cash payment. He committed to MSU on Oct. 3, 2015, with his mother and sister by his side at Mott Community College in his hometown Flint.

Also listed on Dawkins’ spreadsheets, according to Yahoo, were paid dinners with MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo.

A message to MSU has not yet been returned. The No. 1 Spartans play at Wisconsin on Sunday (1 p.m./CBS).

NCAA President Mark Emmert issued a statement early Friday morning about the Yahoo report.

“These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America,” Emmert wrote. “Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York's indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it's clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”

The two items tied to Bridges were on the smaller scale of the players linked to Dawkins. Five other high-profile basketball players from Michigan — Josh Jackson, Brian Bowen, Eric Davis, Kyle Kuzma and Monte Morris — also were linked to Dawkins in the documents, per Yahoo.

The spreadsheets show a $7,000 cash advance and payment for about $1,500 in flights for Bowen and his parents and a $1,500 in cash advances to Davis, both from Dawkins’ hometown Saginaw.

Bowen, who originally signed with Louisville, was ruled ineligible in the fall by the NCAA after the initial arrests. He is now a freshman at South Carolina but has not been ruled eligible. Davis is a junior guard at Texas.

Kuzma, a Flint native who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers, allegedly received at least $9,500 while playing for Utah, according to the documents.

And the mother of Detroit native Jackson, Apples Jones, allegedly received $2,700 while her son was at Kansas according to documents.

Dawkins also is alleged to have paid for meals for former Flint star Monte Morris, who played collegiately at Iowa State.

Among the other high-profile current college stars implicated in the Yahoo story are Alabama’s Collin Sexton and Duke’s Wendell Carter.

