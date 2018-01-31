WZZM
Watch live: Michigan State University Board of Trustees meeting

Lansing State Journal , WZZM 9:19 AM. EST January 31, 2018

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Michigan State University Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the second in six days following its acceptance of Lou Anna Simon's resignation as president on Jan. 26.

As of Tuesday, the meeting's agenda was still being developed, MSU spokesman Jason Cody said. But it is expected that the board will choose an interim president.

LSJ reporter RJ Wolcott will provide live coverage from the event. You can follow him @WolcottR on Twitter, or watch the feed below.

