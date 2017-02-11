Freshmen quartet lead Michigan State past Iowa, 77-66

Alvin Ellis III ,center, of MSU lays the ball up and in while surrounded by a host of Iowa defenders during their game Saturday February 11, 2017 in East Lansing. (Photo: Kevin W. Fowler / for the Lansing State Journal)

EAST LANSING, MICH. - Tom Izzo knew Michigan State needed to hit the boards better. His players did so, early and often Saturday night.

With turnovers continuing to be an issue, the Spartans needed every extra possession they could gather against Iowa en route to a crucial 77-66 victory and help erase some of the sting of Tuesday’s blowout loss at Michigan.

MSU outrebounded Iowa 45-32, turning 14 offensive boards into 18 second-chance points. That helped counteract 21 turnovers that turned into 21 Iowa points.

The Spartans (15-10, 7-5 Big Ten) took the lead quickly in the second period and pulled away with a 17-7 run early in the half. Three of MSU’s next four games are at Breslin Center, where they improved to 11-2 this season by beating the Hawkeyes (14-12, 6-7).

It was the Spartans’ freshmen who led the way. Miles Bridges finished with his fifth double-double of the season, 16 points and 11 rebounds along with four blocked shots and three assists. Nick Ward added 14 points, Cassius Winston had 12 points and five assists, and Joshua Langford scored 11.

MSU held Iowa’s Peter Jok to just 13 points. The senior entered Saturday as the Big Ten’s leading scorer at 20.9 points game. Tyler Cook scored 13 and Cordell Pemsl 10 for the Hawkeyes.

The Spartans shot the ball well while defending and rebounding better in the first half. But the biggest issue that plagued them during an 86-57 loss Tuesday at Michigan – turnovers and inability to recover from them defensively – continued to prove problematic against the Hawkeyes.

After committing a season-worst 21 turnovers that turned into 30 points for the Wolverines, MSU gave the ball away 12 more times in Saturday’s first half, and Iowa scored 13 points off of them.

The two things MSU improved upon, though, were its rebounding and defense on the perimeter. Nine of the Spartans’ 26 rebounds were on the offensive glass, resulting in nine second-chance points. Iowa also made just 2 of 10 three-point attempts, and Big Ten-leading scorer Jok was held scoreless for the first 18:03 of the half.

However, eight other Iowa players did score. And Jok got their final four points of the period to send Hawkeyes into halftime with a 32-31 cushion. They had won 11 of 12 games this season when holding a halftime lead going into Saturday.

Bridges had 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting as the Spartans shot 42 percent and held the Hawkeyes to just 35 percent and still trailed.

MSU hosts Ohio State at 9 p.m. Tuesday (ESPN).

Detroit Free Press